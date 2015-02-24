BRIEF-Chinese Gamer International says no dividend for 2016
March 23 Chinese Gamer International Corp : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HHEB8e Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Odeon Film AG :
* Revises earnings forecast for FY 2014
* Sees FY 2014 EBIT in the range of -2.5 million to -3 million euros (-$2.83 million to -$3.40 million) due to non-cash impairment of capitalized goodwill
* Previous 2014 forecast assumed positive EBIT
* For fiscal year 2015, the management board expects a return to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Chinese Gamer International Corp : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HHEB8e Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Chin-Poon Industrial Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/IG2luN Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)