Feb 24 Odeon Film AG :

* Revises earnings forecast for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2014 EBIT in the range of -2.5 million to -3 million euros (-$2.83 million to -$3.40 million) due to non-cash impairment of capitalized goodwill

* Previous 2014 forecast assumed positive EBIT

* For fiscal year 2015, the management board expects a return to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)