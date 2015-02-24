Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Priceline Group INC
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 03, 2027
Coupon 1.8 pct
Issue price 99.968
Reoffer price 99.968
Yield 1.803 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 03, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1196503137
