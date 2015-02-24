Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Priceline Group INC

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 03, 2027

Coupon 1.8 pct

Issue price 99.968

Reoffer price 99.968

Yield 1.803 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1196503137

