Borrower Banco Popolare SC

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2022

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.9170

Reoffer price 99.9170

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Aletti, CMZ, LBBW, Medio, Natixis & RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005090516

