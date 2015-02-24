Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SSE PLC

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date Perptual bond

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.7630

Reoffer price 99.7630

ISIN XS1196714429

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date Perptual bond

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.9980

Reoffer price 99.9980

ISIN XS1196713298

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, MS, BBVA, BNNP & Lloyds

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English/Scottish

