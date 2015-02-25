UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Bonduelle SAS :
* H1 revenue 1.02 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 987.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit increases by 30 percent at 36.4 million euros
* Raise of annual objective of profitability
* Sees FY current operating result of 110 - 115 million euros
* H1 current operating result records a sharp increase of + 12.4 percent at 66.5 million of euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.