UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 XXL ASA :
* XXL Q4 revenues 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($197.70 million) (Q3 2014 1.42 billion crowns)
* Sees it will be an achievement to deliver positive EBITDA in 2015
* Expects EBITDA-margin stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses
* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 2.00 crowns per share for 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1ahtCm4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5880 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.