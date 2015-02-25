Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Macrologic SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders agreed to pay out 5.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) in FY 2014 dividends
* The FY 2014 dividend of 3 zlotys per share will be paid on March 24 to shareholders as of the record date on March 10 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6650 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order