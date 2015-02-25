Feb 25 Macrologic SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders agreed to pay out 5.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) in FY 2014 dividends

* The FY 2014 dividend of 3 zlotys per share will be paid on March 24 to shareholders as of the record date on March 10 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6650 zlotys)