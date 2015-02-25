UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Bains de Mer Monaco SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it is launching a 220 million euros ($250 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders
* Subscription price: 34.60 euros per new share
* 20 existing shares give the right to subscribe for 7 new shares
* Subscription period: Feb. 26 to Mach 11 inclusive
* The state of Monaco has commited to subscribe for all its 12,547,210 preferential subscription rights (one existing share gives one preferential subscription right)
* The state of Monaco has also committed to subscribe for all remaining shares which are not bought by other shareholders
* The funds raised will be used to repay an existing 90 million euro credit line and to pay for real estate projects and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.