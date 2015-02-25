Feb 25 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :

* Said on Tuesday that its wholly owned unit, Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU (Hispania), had signed an agreement with Grupo Barcelo to establish a joined hotel company focused on holiday sector

* Under the deal Hispania will initially buy 11 hotels and one shopping center and it will have the option to buy five additional hotels and one more shopping center

* Once this transaction is completed Hispania to invest 339 million euros ($386 million) and to obtain 80.5 percent stake in the new company

* Barcelo to maintain 19.5 percent with the option of reaching 49 percent in future capital increases

* Barcelo to continue as operator of acquired hotels via lease contracts for an initial period of 15 years

* The new company is expected to have an initial capital of 187 million euros and financing from banks of 234 milion euros

