UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :
* Said on Tuesday that its wholly owned unit, Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU (Hispania), had signed an agreement with Grupo Barcelo to establish a joined hotel company focused on holiday sector
* Under the deal Hispania will initially buy 11 hotels and one shopping center and it will have the option to buy five additional hotels and one more shopping center
* Once this transaction is completed Hispania to invest 339 million euros ($386 million) and to obtain 80.5 percent stake in the new company
* Barcelo to maintain 19.5 percent with the option of reaching 49 percent in future capital increases
* Barcelo to continue as operator of acquired hotels via lease contracts for an initial period of 15 years
* The new company is expected to have an initial capital of 187 million euros and financing from banks of 234 milion euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.