Feb 25 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Employees in Nordic Semiconductor ASA have on Feb. 24, 2015 sold 1,035,318 shares in Nordic Semiconductor ASA at a price of 52 Norwegian crowns ($7) per share

* Svenn-Tore Larsen, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor ASA, has sold 750,000 shares in Nordic Semiconductor ASA at a price of 52 crowns per share

* After the sale of shares, Svenn-Tore Larsen, CEO in Nordic Semiconductor ASA, holds 1,890,400 shares and 575,000 options in Nordic Semiconductor ASA

