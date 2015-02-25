Feb 25 Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference:

* Says choice is clear for Bouygues Telecom and it is standalone strategy

* Repeats Bouygues Telecom is courted by other groups but there are no negotiations under way

* Says Bouygues Telecom "natural" buyer of SFR, Orange, Numericable.