Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kingdom of Belgium
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 5,2018
Coupon 1.125
Reoffer price 99.758
Reoffer yield 1.204 pct semi annually
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 5,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CITI(B&D)& HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Belgian Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN BE6276707310
