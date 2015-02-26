Feb 26 SEB SA :

* FY sales 4.25 billion euros ($4.83 billion) versus 4.16 billion euros year ago

* FY operating result from activity 368 million euros versus 410 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.44 euros per share, up 3.6 percent

* Aims to achieve 2015 further sustained organic revenue growth in 2015 and to accelerate like-for-like growth in operating result from activity versus that of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)