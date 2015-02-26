Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Adveo Group International SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue 947.7 million euros ($1.08 billion) versus 1.07 billion euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 42.2 million euros versus 32.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 adjusted net profit 12.9 million euros versus loss 3.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.14 euro gross per share to be paid on March 23
($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order