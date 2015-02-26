Feb 26 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Q4 revenue was 31.9 million zlotys ($8.7 million) versus 41.5 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net profit 12.1 million zlotys versus 22.2 million zlotys a year earlier

Source text: bit.ly/17AnweW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6578 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)