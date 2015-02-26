(Repeats to additional readers)

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Salmar Q4 ebit before adjustments NOK 509 million (Reuters poll nok 485 million) and vs NOK 348 mln in Q4 2013

* Q4 operational EBIT/kg NOK 12.21, up from NOK 10.20/kg in the fourth quarter 2013

* Salmar asa says based on estimates of standing biomass at close of year, it is expected that global supply of atlantic salmon will rise by just three per cent in 2015

* This would normally indicate relatively good prices moving forward

* Despite the loss of sales to the Russian market, SalMar is experiencing buoyant demand in the company's core market

* Expects to harvest around 139 000 tonnes in Norway, up from 137 000 tonnes in Q3 report (poll 142 000 tonnes)

* Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest some 31 000 tonnes in 2015, which is unchanged from Q3 report

* Salmar proposes 2014 dividend of NOK 10 per share (Reuters poll NOK 6.84) and up from NOK 8 in 2013

* Salmar still face biological challenges associated with PD and salmon lice, with the impact on costs that this entails, but says have the situation under control

* 2015 capex: NOK 400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)