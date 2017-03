LONDON Feb 26 Rbs fd says comfortably on track to achieve new core tier 1 target of 13 percent in 2016 Rbs ceo says job losses as a result of restructuring will be substantial Rbs ceo says didn't think rbs had the management capability to make restructuring changes last year Rbs fd says expects to be in a position to have dividend discussions with pra in 2016 Rbs ceo says needs to pay enough to get right people to see through recovery of bank (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)