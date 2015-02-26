Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 primion Technology AG :
* Reported on Wednesday preliminary FY 2014 figures
* Said FY EBIT of 1.9 million euros ($2.16 million), 1.0 million euros above 2013 EBIT (0.9 million euros)
* FY EBT of 1.1 million euros, 1.1 million euros above EBT year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order