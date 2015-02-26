Feb 26 Synthomer Plc

* FY IFRS pretax profit 53.8 million stg versus 59.1 million stg year ago

* Says FY underlying profit before tax 86.0 million stg versus 90.1 million stg a year earlier

* Final dividend 4.8 pence per share; total dividend 15.6 pence per share

* FY sales fell 6.1 percent to 990.5 million stg

* Continue to look for further investment opportunities to expand footprint in Asia

* Remain cautious on European economy and its impact on demand, but some benefit from lower raw material prices may help offset any volume weakness