Feb 26 Synthomer Plc
* FY IFRS pretax profit 53.8 million stg versus 59.1 million
stg year ago
* Says FY underlying profit before tax 86.0 million stg
versus 90.1 million stg a year earlier
* Final dividend 4.8 pence per share; total dividend 15.6
pence per share
* FY sales fell 6.1 percent to 990.5 million stg
* Continue to look for further investment opportunities to
expand footprint in Asia
* Remain cautious on European economy and its impact on
demand, but some benefit from lower raw material prices may help
offset any volume weakness
