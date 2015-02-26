Feb 26 Spirent Communications Plc :

* Fy group revenue up 11 percent to $457.2 million; group adjusted operating profit $46.0 million versus $50.1 million

* Book to bill ratio 103 versus 105 year ago

* Following sharp slowdown in US at some customers in Q3 of 2014, co saw marked uplift in business at year end

* Expect to see increased level of demand as year unfolds, which will result in greater than usual second half weighting

* Final dividend proposed 2.21 cents per share (clarifies co did propose final dividend)

* Sees H2 weighting exacerbated by later timing of shipment of major contract for hand-held test tools of $16 million in H2 2015