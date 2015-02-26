Feb 26 Spirent Communications Plc :
* Fy group revenue up 11 percent to $457.2 million; group
adjusted operating profit $46.0 million versus $50.1 million
* Book to bill ratio 103 versus 105 year ago
* Following sharp slowdown in US at some customers in Q3 of
2014, co saw marked uplift in business at year end
* Expect to see increased level of demand as year unfolds,
which will result in greater than usual second half weighting
* Final dividend proposed 2.21 cents per share (clarifies co
did propose final dividend)
* Sees H2 weighting exacerbated by later timing of shipment
of major contract for hand-held test tools of $16 million in H2
2015
