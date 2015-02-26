UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 11.0 million Danish crowns ($1.67 million) vs 11.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 1.97 million crowns vs loss 4.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 2.6 million crowns vs loss 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2014/15 revenue of 23.7 million crowns and a pre-tax loss of about 2.4 million crowns
* An uncertainty around revenue during the remainder of 2014/15 widens the range of the expected pre-tax loss to 2.4 - 4.0 million crowns
* Works towards 2015/16 pre-tax profit of about 1 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.5712 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.