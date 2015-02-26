UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Edreams Odigeo SA :
* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA down 59 percent to 10 million euros ($11 million)
* Q3 2014/2015 revenue margin 97.4 million euros versus 99.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 adjusted net income 2.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* Announces changes in the long term incentive plan with estimated accounting impact of 1.6 million euros more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.