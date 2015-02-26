Feb 26 Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Wednesday another collaboration with Dennaton Games, this time for Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

* Collaboration consists of two free updates that are acquired by purchasing Hotline Miami 2 or its deluxe version on Steam from Feb. 25 and onwards

* The two updates are called Hotline Miami Mask Pack and the Jacket Character Pack

