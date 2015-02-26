UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Bloober Team SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it raised 10.5 million zlotys ($2.87 million) in the company's series D share issue
* Alloted 436,510 series D shares of a nominal value of 0.10 zloty Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6609 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.