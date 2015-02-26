Feb 26 Sorin SpA :
* Sorin and Cyberonics announce their merger plan
to create a new medical technologies company with a combined
equity value of about $2.7 billion based on the closing price of
Sorin and Cyberonics shares on Feb. 25
* The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by
both boards
* Sorin and Cyberonics will combine under a newly formed
holding company, NewCo, which the parties will name prior to
closing
* Each Cyberonics stockholder will receive one ordinary
share of NewCo for every share of Cyberonics owned and each
Sorin shareholder will receive a fixed ratio of 0.0472 ordinary
shares of NewCo for every Sorin share owned
* Following completion of the transaction Sorin shareholders
will own approximately 46 percent of NewCo, and Cyberonics
shareholders will own approximately 54 percent, on a fully
diluted basis
* NewCo, which will be domiciled in the UK and will apply
for dual-listing on NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
and Sorin shares will cease trading on the Borsa Italiana (MTA)
* NewCo will operate as three business units: Cardiac
Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation, with
operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Clamart (France)
and Houston (U.S.) respectively
* The transaction is currently expected to be completed by
the end of the third quarter of 2015
* Mittel SpA and Equinox Two SCA, which control
Bios SpA and Tower 6 Bis Sarl, holding in total 25.6 percent of
Sorin's shares, have entered into a support agreement with
Cyberonics under which they will vote for the transaction
* Mittel SpA and Equinox Two Sca are expected to hold
approximately 11.5 percent of NewCo's ordinary shares following
the closing of the proposed transaction
Source text for Eikon from Sorin and from
Mittel
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)