Feb 26 Catena AB :

* FY rental income up 36 pct to 431.3 million Swedish crowns ($52.01 million)

* Q4 rental income 114.3 million crowns versus 89.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pretax profit 42.9 million crowns versus 36.1 million crowns year ago

* Says proposes dividend of 3.00 crowns/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2925 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)