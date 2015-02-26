Feb 26 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to issue no more than 10,000 series J bonds of a nominal and issue value of 1,000 zlotys ($273) each

* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest per year

* Funds raised from the bond issue will be invested in further development of a sale network of the capital group's FMCG products

