UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to issue no more than 10,000 series J bonds of a nominal and issue value of 1,000 zlotys ($273) each
* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest per year
* Funds raised from the bond issue will be invested in further development of a sale network of the capital group's FMCG products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6568 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.