Feb 26Imvest SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that on Feb. 18 Astrim SpA and Lujan SpA changed their ownership of the company's share capital

* Astrim SpA has sold a total of 1,420,000 of company's shares

* Lujan SpA has acquired a total of 1,420,000 of company's shares

* Following the transaction Astrim holds 46.16 pct and Lujan holds 17.83 pct of Imvest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)