UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Q4 revenue figure in third bullet point to 127.4 million zlotys from 128.5 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement)
Feb 25 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Q4 net profit 4.2 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.7 million zlotys versus 6.5 million zlotys last year
* Q4 revenue 127.4 million zlotys versus 105.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Source text for correction: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6589 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.