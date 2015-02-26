Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Matica Technologies AG :
* 2014 consolidated revenues: 35.870 million euros ($40.30 million) (+ 18.5 pct yoy)
* 2014 EBIT: 2.982 million euros (+ 200 pct yoy)
* 2014 EBITDA 3.5 million euros (+ 123.6 pct yoy)
* 2014 EBT: 2.887 million euros (+ 215.5 pct yoy) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order