Feb 26 Credit Industriel Et Commercial SA :

* FY net banking income 11.97 billion euros ($13.40 billion), up 0.7 percent

* FY net income group share 2.17 billion euros versus 2.01 billion euros year ago

* CET1 as of Dec. 31, 2014 of 14.40 percent Source text: bit.ly/1FZ6oOo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)