European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 27 Sika AG :
* FY 2014 13.0 percent sales growth (8.3 percent in Swiss francs) to 5.57 billion Swiss francs ($5.87 billion)
* FY EBIT up 21 percent to 633.2 million Swiss francs
* FY 2014: 28 percent increase in net profit to 441.2 million Swiss francs
* Will propose to shareholders increase in dividend to 72.00 Swiss francs per bearer share (2013: 57.00 Swiss francs, +26 percent) and 12.00 Swiss francs per registered share (2013: 9.50 Swiss francs, +26 percent)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
ZURICH, April 5 Galenica priced the initial public offering of its Sante unit at 39 Swiss francs per share, the top end its range, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.