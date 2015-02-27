UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27S.S. Lazio SpA :
* Announced on Thursday H1 EBITDA loss of 2.75 million euros ($3.08 million) versus EBITDA profit of 3.37 millon euros year ago
* H1 net loss is 11.85 million euros versus net profit of 0.38 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 38.08 million euros, down 13.16 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources