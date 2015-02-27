Feb 27Infovide-Matrix SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit DahliaMatic Sp. z o.o. signed on Feb. 25 a contract with the Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture (ARMA)for delivery of technical support services for Oracle programs

* Contract net value is 21.4 million zlotys ($5.79 million) Source text for Eikon:

