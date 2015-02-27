Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 27 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.62 million) versus 7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.8 million euros versus loss 1.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros
* Operating profit of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014
* No dividend for financial period 2014 will be paid to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)