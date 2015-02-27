Feb 27Kerdos Group :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with BB Royal Holding SA (BBRH) and MEZZO CAPITAL Sp. z o.o. (Mezzo) to dissolve their investment agreement from Jan. 7 regarding Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o. due to lengthy processes associated with assuring funding for this transaction

* Kerdos Group will not be obliged to acquire newly issued shares of Dayli Polska for a total amount of 2.8 million zlotys ($757,780)

* Additionally Kerdos Group announced it signed a contract with BBRH for the acquisition of 31,913 shares of Dayli Polska for a total value of 1,050,000 euros ($1.18 million)

* Following this transaction Kerdos Group will hold 100 pct stake in Dayli Polska

