Feb 27 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Thursday that due to an incorrect classification
of costs and expenses, there have been certain irregularities in
the company's financial statements in FY 2009-2014
* These irregularities overvalued the capital group's assets
and inflated its financial results in the period mentioned
before
* The total value of the irregularities in that period has
amounted to over 21 million zlotys ($5.7 million)
* Due to the above, the company's FY 2014 financial result
will be lowered by 2.3 million zlotys
($1 = 3.6959 zlotys)
