Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* For FY 2014/2015 esentially maintains previous year's forecast on expected development of company

* FY 2014/2015 revenue will be level with the prior year figures

* FY 2014/2015 net income will be in seven-figure range

* Deviates from previous forecast in one respect: FY cash flows from operating activities to remain positive, but below prior-year level

Source text - bit.ly/1AfH5ja

(Gdynia Newsroom)