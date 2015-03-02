Mar 2Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :

* Said on Saturday its Q4 revenue is 155.7 million Lithuanian litas ($54.56 million) versus 151.3 million litas year ago

* Q4 net profit 14.3 million litas versus loss of 5.6 million litas year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 24 million litas versus 1.9 million litas year ago

* Said that Q4 result was positively influenced by current price increase of dairy products in the world markets, which allowed to reduce provision for inventories

* Said initially planned profitability was not achieved because of the weak dairy products demand and low prices in the global markets and closed Russian market in the second half of 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1zRnWFc

($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)