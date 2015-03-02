UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Mar 2 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Said on Saturday FY 2014 sales of 379 million Lithuanian litas ($132.81 million), up 4 pct versus year ago
* Revenue growth was impacted by a fall in dairy product prices on the global market, as well as a decrease in demand and the subsequent embargo introduced by the Russian Federation
* FY 2014 net profit 11 million litas, down 14 pct from the previous year
* FY 2014 EBITDA 21.4 million litas, down 11 pct from the previous year
* Q4 revenue 99.8 million litas versus 100 million litas year ago
* Q4 net profit 6.3 million litas versus 3.2 million litas year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Aub3jp
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.