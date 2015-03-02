BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology to apply for Hong Kong share offering
* Says it plans to apply for Hong Kong share offering of up to 24.85 million shares
March 2 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Said on Friday H2 net sales 754 million euros ($842 million) versus 791.1 million euros year ago
* H2 net loss 73.7 million euros versus loss 476.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 183.4 million euros, down 28.8 percent year on year
* FY 2014 advertising revenue 490.4 million euros, down 1.3 percent year on year
* Says it plans to acquire assets including cloud service and software technology service