BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology to apply for Hong Kong share offering
* Says it plans to apply for Hong Kong share offering of up to 24.85 million shares
March 2 Paradox Entertainment AB :
* Said on Friday, Q4 turnover 1.7 million Swedish crowns ($203,454) versus 4.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 2.8 million crowns versus profit 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax loss 1.8 million crowns versus profit 1.4 million crowns year ago
* Says it plans to acquire assets including cloud service and software technology service