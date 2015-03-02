March 2 INVL Baltic Farmland :

* Reported on Friday FY 2014 revenue of 230,000 euros ($257,439)

* FY 2014 net profit of 89,000 euros

* Due to fact, that INVL Baltic Farmland has started its activities in the end of April, 2014 after a split-off from Invalda LT, income and profit announced represent only eight months of activity

