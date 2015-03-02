Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Friday Q4 revenue was 597,595 zlotys ($161,050)
* Q4 operating profit was 9,421 zlotys
* Q4 net profit was 261,175 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order