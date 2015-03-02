March 2 Lucisano Media Group SpA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 43.6 million euros ($48.9 million), up 24 percent year on year

* Net debt at Dec. 31, 2014 of 29.9 million euros, down 24 percent year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)