BRIEF-Inesa Intelligent Tech to acquire assets including cloud and software services
* Says it plans to acquire assets including cloud service and software technology service
March 2 Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 43.6 million euros ($48.9 million), up 24 percent year on year
* Net debt at Dec. 31, 2014 of 29.9 million euros, down 24 percent year on year
March 24 Action Electronics Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/k5Yczy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)