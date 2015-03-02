Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Delphi Automotive Plc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.54

Reoffer price 99.54

Yield 1.55 pct

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Deutsche Bank & JPM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1197775692

