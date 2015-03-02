BRIEF-Indoco Remedies gets members' nod to re-appoint Aditi Panandikar as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Aditi Panandikar as MD
March 2 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Receives Paediatric Investigation Plan waiver from European Medicines Agency (EMA) for C-Cure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Aditi Panandikar as MD
* Estimates agreement with two municipalities will shortly generate gradually increased revenue for company Source text: http://bit.ly/2nKxoP5