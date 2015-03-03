LONDON, March 3 Barclays says average bonus per
employee down 17 pct to 14,100 pounds
Barclays says awarded annual bonus to ceo of 1.1 mln stg
Barclays says awarded annual bonus to fd of 900,000 pounds
Barclays says executive directors fixed pay to remain unchanged
during 2015
Corrected barclays 2014 bonus pool 1.86 bln stg vs 2.378 bln stg
Barclays investment bank 2014 bonus pool down 24 percent to
1.053 bln stg
Barclays says ceo jenkins 2014 total pay package 5.467 mln stg
vs 1.602 mln stg
Barclays says 359 staff paid over 1 mln stg in 2014 vs 481 year
before
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)