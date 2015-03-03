UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3Pinar Süt Mamulleri Sanayii AS :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 940.5 million lira ($374.3 million) versus 809.8 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 87.1 million lira versus 67.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.5130 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.