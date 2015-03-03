BRIEF-American Express sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share
March 3 Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 1.3 million zlotys ($349,810) versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 13.9 million zlotys versus 5.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 5.8 million zlotys versus 3 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7163 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.